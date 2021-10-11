Plateau PDP rejects October 9 council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen and Councilors elected at the Saturday 9 Local Government Election in the state.

The Party described the process as an appointment and not an election since the PDP which is the strongest opposition party in the state was excluded deliberately from the polls by Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC).

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. John Akans who briefed Journalists on Monday at the party’s Secretariat in Jos expressed optimism that the Court of Appeal will order for a proper and inclusive election when the substantive matter is heard.

“The announcement of winners by PLASIEC yesterday and the action of governor Lalong can only be described as executive rascality. This is the worst local government election in the history of Nigeria.

“In warfare, a battle is either won or lost. As a party that respects the rule of law, we are pursuing our course to participate in the local govt elections at the court of appeal. We expect that PLASIEC would have waited for the decision of the court of appeal on this matter.

“It’s surprising to see that PLASIEC that is a party to this suit and was well represented in court, announced its shameful appointees as winners when the matter was adjourned for 22nd of November 2021.

“We advise those declared by PLASIEC as winners not to celebrate because they were not elected by the people but rather appointed by despotic leadership and this scam will lead to nowhere, as plateau people can not be scammed again.”

He urged Plateau people and members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to remained calm and patient as the party is pursuing the matter at the Court of Appeal which he expressed optimism that it will turn out in favour of the party and the people.

He urged the National Assembly to declare vacant the seat of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency which the member died for over 90 days.

“We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to, in line with the provision of the constitution and electoral act fix a date for the by-election of Jos North / Bassa federal constituency. INEC should come out and tell Plateau why it’s yet to fix a date for the conduct of this election having lost the member representing that constituency over six months ago.

“The Peoples Democratic Party will not hesitate to take legal action against INEC if it fails to fix a date for the election because Jos North/Bassa people are left without a representative for the past six months. INEC has gone beyond the required time to conduct the election as done in other federal constituencies.” He stated.