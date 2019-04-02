<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has filed ten petitions at the Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge the victory of the All Progressives Congress and it candidates during the National Assembly and State Assembly elections held in the state

Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the PDP Campaign Council, Mr Yiljap Abraham, disclosed this in a statement in Jos on Tuesday.

Yiljap said, “The PDP legal team has filed ten petitions before the tribunal handling National Assembly and the State House of Assembly cases.

“They include two senatorial, three House of Representatives and five House of Assembly seats.

“These were all filed within the time specified and have been duly acknowledged.”