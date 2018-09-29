As the Plateau state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stage its state party convention on Sunday the state party officials have assured its followers of a transparent, peaceful and credible processes.

The party gave the assurance in a statement signed by its state publicity secretary John Akans on Saturday in Jos said, “This is to inform all aspirants and members of our party that the PDP in Plateau is set and absolutely determined to conduct free, fair, credible and satisfactory primaries for flag bearers into various elective state and national offices beginning Sunday, September 30, 2018.

“We reiterate our resolve and commitment to providing a level-playing field for all our distinguished and charitable aspirants.

“The party’s leadership in the state under Hon. D.T. Sango is indeed very ready and determined to conduct all activities in tandem with the party’s constitution, and to ensure a transparent process across the state.

“We congratulate all the party’s aspirants for their positive and inspiring journey so far in moving from one level to another in their quests to serve humanity. We call on all of them and members of our great party to disregard the rumours that certain aspirants have already been formally endorsed either by some persons or by the party itself.

“We assure our members, supporters and indeed Nigerians that the PDP in Plateau has no preferred, anointed or favourite person amongst all our lovely aspirants. There will be no imposition whatsoever.

“We therefore appeal to the entire PDP membership and leadership to display the highest level of sportsmanship at the end of the exercise to show party discipline, decency and tolerance as members of one family working together to achieve common goals.

“Let us work as a team to support the state executive of our party to collectively deliver memorable, credible and satisfactory primaries. This will also indicate our preparedness for a sound, convincing and comprehensive victory in the very much expected 2019 general election”