



Rufus Bature, who recently resigned his appointment as Secretary to the Plateau government to contest for the Plateau North APC ticket, has secured the delegates’ nod to contest for the senate seat in 2019.

Bature scored 878 votes to defeat Edward Pwajok, a member of the House of Representatives, who got 729 votes.

Lumumba Ade, a former federal lawmaker, and Jack Yakubu scored 390 and 101 votes, respectively.

Declaring the result on Thursday in Jos, Senator Olugbenga Obadara, Chairman of the APC Senate primaries committee, commended the delegates for their maturity throughout out exercise.

Bature, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria after securing victory, said that he had the experience to make an impact in the federal legislature.