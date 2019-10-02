<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Jeremiah Useni, against the election of Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress.

Useni had challenged the reelection of Lalong before the Justice H. A Salesman-led tribunal, claiming that there were cases of over-voting and votes cancellation in the PDP-dominated areas of the state during the March 2019 election.

The former FCT Minister also claimed that Lalong was not qualified to contest the election as the certificate which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission bears a different name other Simon Lalong.

During the trial, the PDP candidate and his party had called over seventy-one witnesses to prove their case.

But in a unanimous judgement on Wednesday, the tribunal Chairman, Justice HA Saleeman dismissed all the claims and ruled that Lalong was validly elected.