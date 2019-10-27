<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has said the petitions filed at the Court of Appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate in the 2019 elections in the state, Jeremiah Useni, over his name are baseless.

Useni and the PDP had asked the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal to nullify Lalong’s victory on the basis that the governor provided various names like Simon Sule; Simon Sule Lalong; and Sule Simon Bako Lalong during registration at the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2019 elections.

However, the tribunal in its ruling dismissed Useni and the PDP’s petitions.

Not satisfied with the tribunal’s ruling, Useni and his party last week approached the Court of Appeal maintaining that Lalong was not in the first place qualified to have contested for the governorship election because he supplied false information to INEC in his form CF100.

Although the Court of Appeal has yet to deliver its judgment on the matter, Lalong said Useni and PDP’s petitions were needless.

The governor spoke in Shendam Local Government Area of the state on Saturday at an occasion to honour his late uncle, Miskoom Nanbiet, who he said trained him.

According to Lalong, his father handed him over to his late uncle who named him Sule when he (Nanbiet) enrolled him in a school at Shendam. He said this was what made Sule as part of his name till today.

The governor said, “When my uncle asked my father to release me to him, my father told my uncle that I had become his son. Because of the tradition of love and unity, I bore my uncle’s name, Sule, when he enrolled me in school.

“It was when I finished school that my uncle told me that since I was a grown-up and I am the first male child of my father, I needed to bear his name.

“That was when I did an affidavit to take on my family name of Bako. Unfortunately, my opponents are making an issue of it even when the tribunal rejected their arguments.”