Immediate past Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial zone, Senator Jonah Jang, has expressed sadness over the tribunal judgment which dismissed the petition of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and its governorship candidate, Senator Jeremiah Useni, and affirmed Governor Simon Lalong as the duly elected governor of the State.

Jang, a former Governor of the State had paid a visit to Useni in his residence in Jos to show his support to Useni’s legal effort to recover the mandate.

According to a statement by Senator Useni’s Media Consultant, Yiljap Abraham, Senator Jang encouraged his host to remain strong, patient and continue the struggle of reclaiming his mandate.

He said, “I am saddened by the judgment of the Plateau Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, I assure you of my unconditional support. I am optimistic that we have a good case at the appellate court. In fact, the city of Jos was rather in a mourning mood after the judgment which signifies the level of disappointment of Plateau people at the verdict.”

In his response, Senator Useni said the visit is a morale-booster to him to continue to pursue the recovery of the seat saying, “I really thank you for this show of statesmanship and camaraderie.”