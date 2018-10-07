



The Action Democratic Party (ADC) has elected Margret Inusa as its governorship candidate in Plateau State for the 2019 elections.

Inusa, a pastor, was affirmed alongside all other aspirants seeking various political offices at the APC primaries held at the state party headquarters in Jos on Sunday.

Apart from the governorship candidate, the party affirmed three senatorial candidates, eight for Federal House of Representatives, and 24 for state House of Assembly.

The returning officer of the primaries, Ibrahim Pam, who conducted the exercise charged all the party candidates to be good ambassadors of the party.

“I call on you to be good ambassadors of the party and be change agents for Plateau State and Nigeria in general. Ensure that the policy of our great party is known to Plateau people so that they will know where we are heading to,” Mr Pam said.

Mrs Inusa, who is also an entrepreneur, later spoke to journalists about her plans if elected governor of the state.

“I will ensure security of lives and properties in the state. I promise that. I will restore confidence and hope through politics of conscience for a better Plateau State,” the governorship candidate said.

Mrs Inusa has, as major opponents, the candidates of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and governor of the state, Simon Lalong, and Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).