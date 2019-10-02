<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hundreds of supporters of the 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong, and his main challenger, Senator Jeremiah Useni, of the Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday took over the premises of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos where Justice H.A. Saleeman-led tribunal is currently delivering judgement in the matter.

Useni had filed a petition to challenge the re-election of Lalong, claiming that votes were cancelled in PDP-dominated areas and that Lalong was not qualified to contest the election.

Supporters for both candidates who wore various branded T-shirts have vowed not to leave the premises until the judgement is delivered.

A detachment of policemen from the police headquarters in Jos kept a close watch to forestall any break down of the law and order.