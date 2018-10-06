



Following its gubernatorial primaries in Plateau State, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has unanimously affirmed Mr. Alex Ladan as its governorship candidate in the 2019 general election.

Addressing delegates in Jos, state Chairman of the party, Mr. Senlat Garba said, “we are not a crowd in this group, but I can assure you that we are a people with credibility and good quality. Good things come in small packages. ANN is what Nigeria has been waiting for.”

Ladan who emerged by affirmation observed that Nigeria was desperately in need of good leadership and that is what the party has come to provide.

Turning to the delegates, Ladan said, “You had the chance to follow the money bags, but you looked beyond your emotions and your lacks, and have come to declare your support for ANN, the party you believe will bring about a New Plateau that we would all believe in; the Plateau that will restore our collective hope.

“We are like a seed. When you plant it, it yields bountiful harvest, far beyond our dreams. ANN is what we currently need in Plateau and in Nigeria, and we have to work together to achieve it.”

Reeling out his programme in education, health, security amongst other, Ladan said, a mandate for him would be a mandate for a total liberation of Plateau from the siege it is currently in.

Aside from Ladan that emerged as the governorship candidate, others for the positions of National and State Houses of Assembly also emerged by affirmation.

Commending the exercise, Garba described it as peaceful and credible, adding that the candidates that emerges are of impeccable characters that will do the state and Nigeria proud.