Governor Simon Lalong, on Wednesday, swears in Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven as elected chairman of Langtang LGA.

This is coming on the sidelines of the ruling on the local government election appeal tribunal which declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate winner of the October 10th 2018 council election.

Besides, the governor also swore in four other management committee chairman of Jos North, Jos South Riyom and Barking Ladi local government council areas.

Speaking at the event, Governor Laong recalled that in fulfilment of his administration’s promise to reposition the Local Government system in the State and ensure that the people experience good governance has supported the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to conduct elections into Local Government offices on Wednesday 10th October 2018.

According to him, the elections could not hold in Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas at that time due to some serious security challenges.

He added that the situation necessitated the setting up of Management Committees to run the affairs of the Local Government areas, in the affected Councils of Plateau North Senatorial district pending the improvement of security for elections to hold in these places.

The Plateau Governor noted that as the security situation is improving, and as a good measure in the interest of the people, Government is working hard to ensure that elections are conducted in the affected Local Governments areas.

According to him, the government has reconstituted the Management Committees in line with the provisions of the law and in a bid to ensure smooth governance in those areas.

“As for Lantang North Local Government, the elected Chairman could not be sworn in because of a subsisting court order. As a law-abiding government, we could not have gone against a lawful order of the court to swear him in.”

He pointed out that with the discontinuation of the suit by the petitioner; ‘we no longer have any constraint inhibiting us from swearing-in the declared winner of the election by the local government election appeal tribunal.

He charged the appointed Chairmen as well as the elected members to remember that they are to hold these offices in trust and to deliver good governance to the people of their Local Governments with the fear of God.

“You are also coming at a critical time this administration took off for the second and final tenure, where it is determined to deliver on its promises and leave a lasting legacy. “

Hon. Laven in a vote of thanks on behalf of the four other management committee chairmen commended Governor Lalong for respecting the rule of law and assured that he and his colleagues will work to ensure peace in their respective council area.

However, the leadership of the PDP in a swift reaction through its publicity secretary John Akans said the action is not only illegal but undemocratic and full-blown dictatorship gearing towards disfranchising the people.