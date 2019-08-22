<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has assured the batch B stream two National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members of safety during their stay in the state.

Lalong, who gave the assurance during the inauguration of the corps members to commence their three-week orientation course at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Mangu, also urged them to learn the Local languages.

Represented by Mrs Helen Ishaya, Permanent Secreatary, State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the governor also urged the corp members to live in peace with their host communities to enable them to achieve the objectives of the scheme.

“My administration will create an enabling environment for the corp members to realise their potentials,” he said.

He encouraged the corp members to learn some of the 50 languages in the state which would enhance their interaction and tolerance with people even beyond their service year.

“Your knowledge of the local languages of your state of service will also help you to interact faster with your host communities as well as build lasting relationships, ” he said.

Lalong urged the corp members to shun fake news and rumour mongering, which he said, were being orchestrated by people with selfish interests and evil intentions.

”Peace has returned to Plateau and my government is doing everything in its power to sustain it, ” he said.

He also urged them to be agents of transformation, saying Plateau as a tourist centre and with its unique weather, had unlimited opportunities to be harnessed in agriculture, mineral and natural resources.

Ms Caroline Embu, the State Coordinator of NYSC, said that the orientation programme would equip the corp members with skills to make impact in their various endeavours.

”The camp is highly regimented, comprising of physical training, motivational lectures, skills and entrepreneurship development, sporting and social activities.

”The orientation programme would enhance healthy competition and instill skills for self reliance , independence and development,” Embu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1,485 Corp members comprising 582 females and 903 males were registered for the orientation programme.