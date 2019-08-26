<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Jacob Pwakim, a Jos-based public affairs analyst, has criticised plans by the Plateau Government to seek N30 billion bond to complete the Lalong Legacy projects ongoing in the state.

Pwakim made the remark in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Jos.

Newsmen report that the Lalong legacy projects are key projects initiated by the administration to impact on the lives of the people of the state

Gov. Simon Lalong, while addressing stakeholders involved in the projects in Abuja recently, said that the administration’s major priority was to complete the projects before the end of its tenure.

However, Pwakim said: “Yes, some of the projects include schools and hospitals, but my concern is that it will take the state a long time to pay back this huge bond since it wasn’t invested in a sector that will give quick returns

“Such move only mortgages the future of the state and it is the younger generation yet unborn that will suffer the quagmire, ” he said.

He advised the government to look inward, invest and device means of improving it’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), rather than resort to borrowing at all times.

“It is critical that government becomes more creative in improving it’s IGR rather than borrowing all of the time, ” he said.

The analyst also urged the state House of Assembly not to give its approval for the governor to access the bond.