Senator Jerry Useni, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Plateau governorship race, said that the party has “overwhelming evidence” to ensure success in its fight to “recover’’ the mandate it got at the polls.

Useni, in a speech at the expanded meeting of the campaign council held on Wednesday in Jos, vowed to give the legal fight “all it takes” so as to ensure that votes given to his party were not wasted.

He advised supporters and officials of the PDP to remain calm, prayerful and supportive as the battle for the governorship seat moves from the ballot box to the tribunal.

The governorship candidate said that hope was not lost and promised that he would continue to give effective leadership to the party towards achieving the task of “rescuing’’ Plateau from hunger and poor leadership.

“I will not allow the party to disintegrate just because we are not in government. We have a duty to make Plateau better than it is. I will always give purposeful guidance,’’ he said.

Senator Jonah Jang, former Plateau governor, in his remarks, advised PDP members to intensify prayers and not be discouraged.

He expressed support for the decision to challenge the outcome of the election in court and urged members to be supportive of one another.

Also speaking, former Deputy Senate President, Nasiru Mantu, called for unity of purpose among party members.

He cautioned against internal wrangling that could derail the focus and cause confusion, mutual distrust and disaffection among members.

Damishi Sango, state chairman of the party, in his remarks, urged PDP members to be wary of fake news claiming that officials of the party were bribed to compromise the mandate.

He appealed to PDP members to channel their observations and suggestions through the appropriate organs “rather than unveiling and discussing’’ them on the social media.

It was reported that the party’s legal team later briefed members on the progress so far made in the filing of the case challenging the outcome of the governorship election.

It would be recalled that Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Plateau governorship race on Sunday, after the supplementary elections on Saturday.