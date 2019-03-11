



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the cancellation of 25,000 votes in Mangu Ward One of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau in Saturday’s governorship poll.

Dr. Samson Iliya, the Collation Officer for the LGA, said this on Sunday, while announcing the results of the poll in the presence of the state Returning Officer, Prof. Richard Kimbir.

Iliya said the cancellation became necessary because of the failure of the smart card reader across the various polling units in the area, leading to the use of manual voting.

He further said that the manual voting led to over voting in the various polling units in the ward.

He, however, said that in spite of the cancellation, the All Progressive Congress pulled 44,964 votes, while the Peoples Democracy Party scored 40,034 votes during the poll.