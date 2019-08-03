<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The ongoing by-election for Pengana State constituency in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau is said to be experiencing voter apathy.

Newsmen monitoring the election has reported low turnout of voters at the polling units in Mista Ali, Saya and Jingri areas of the constituency.

This is in spite of the fact that voting commenced on time at most of the poling units.

Also, security personnel have been stationed at the polling areas to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

The by-election is being conduct following the death of member-elect, Ezekiel Bauda Alon, after he was declared winner of the March 2019 House of Assembly election in his constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement by the commission’s National Commissioner and chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, entitled: “Timetable and Schedule of Activities for By-election Into Pengana State constituency of Plateau State”, said the decision was taken after a meeting of the body in Abuja.