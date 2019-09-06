<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau youths under the aegis of Tarok Progressives Youth Movement have urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its chairmanship candidate for Langtang North Local Government Area, Ubandoma, Joshua Laven, to stop being mischievous and respect the injunction granted by the State High Court, Jos, which restrained Governor Simon Lalong from his swearing-in.

Chairman of the group, Haruna Danjuma Ringnap, and Secretary, Comrade Nangor Bali, while addressing journalists on Friday in Jos said the Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, Hon. Kparnim Nanlong Amos, had the right to approach the State High Court after he was not satisfied with the outcome of the Local Government Election Appeal Tribunal.

Hon. Kparnim Nanlong Amos contested the chairmanship of Langtang North Local Government Area during the October 10, 2018 local government election in Plateau on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) and was declared winner against PDP candidate, Hon. Ubandoma Joshua Laven.

The PDP candidate who was not satisfied with the outcome of the election, filed a petition at the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal and lost; he proceeded to the tribunal where his mandate was restored.

The tribunal headed by Justice A. I. Ashoms in its ruling ordered the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to issue certificate of return to PDP candidate, Hon. Laven and that he should be sworn-in as chairman of Langtang North LGA.

But the APC candidate proceeded to the State High Court Jos and obtained an injunction restraining PLASIEC from issuing the certificate and Governor Simon Lalong from the swearing-in of the PDP candidate.

The Tarok Progressives Youth Movement, who kicked against its counterparts, the Tarok Concern Youths for Justice and Good Governance led by Comrade Manasseh Nimkur Tlzing, who aligned with the PDP candidate, Laven called on Governor Lalong to swear-in the PDP candidate.