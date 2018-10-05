



The Plateau Police Command has assured residents of the state that the forthcoming local government elections slated for October 10, will be conducted peacefully.

Mr. Undie Adie, the Commissioner of Police in the state gave the assurance at a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday in Jos.

According to him, the command had put all modalities in place to ensure the polls were conducted peacefully.

“This meeting became necessary because we deem it fit to invite all critical stakeholders so as to brainstorm on ways that will ensure a rancour free local government elections.

“On our part, we are prepared for the elections; we have put all modalities to ensure the polls are conducted under a peaceful and serene atmosphere, ” he assured.

Adie added that the command would deploy all its officers and men to voting points to ensure a peaceful process.

He explained that the duty of security men on election duty is mainly to secure the process, hence promised to carry it diligently.

“We are not politicians, and so our duty on the field is not to ignite crisis by getting involved in the process, but just to secure it,” he added.

The commissioner warned party supporters from carrying fire arms to polling units, as anyone caught with weapons would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He further admonished politicians to play the game according to the rules, and desist from politics of bitterness, capable of breaching the fragile peace being enjoyed in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had in attendance heads of security agencies in the state, leaders of various political parties and community and religious leaders.