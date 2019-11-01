<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr David Paradang, former Immigration boss and Peoples Democratic Party, Plateau Central senatorial zone candidate, on Friday urged his supporters to fast and pray for God’s intervention in his case before the Court of Appeal.

The appellate court had on Wednesday reserved judgment in Paradang’s appeal against the decision of the election tribunal which affirmed the victory of Mr Hezekiah Dimka of All Progressives Congress in the February 23 National Assembly elections.

The former Immigration boss, in a statement signed by him in Jos, called on all his supporters and electorate within the constituency to join him in prayers and fasting for justice.

“As we await judgment, I request for your prayers that the panel of judges will rule on this matter in the fear of God.

“Only God can help us in getting the desired justice in this appeal and restore to us our stolen mandate.

“After a flawless presentation of our case by our team of erudite lawyers, judgment was reserved for a date to be announced hence the need for intensive fasting and prayers,” he stated.

Paradang also thanked the PDP in the state, and members of the Plateau central zone, for their support and encouragement in his struggle.