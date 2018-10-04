



Mr Hezekiah Dimka, a retired Commissioner of Police, on Thursday picked the APC ticket to contest the Plateau Central Senatorial seat in 2019.

In the party’s primary election held in Pankshin, Dimka scored 1,306 votes to beat three others for the ticket.

Dimka is seeking to replace Sen. Joshua Dariye, former Plateau governor, who is currently serving a 14-year jail term at the Kuje Prison.

Further details of the results as announced by Demua Leedee-Demue, the electoral officer, showed that Diket Plang, Sam Piwuna and Manji Gontori scored 450, 68 and 46 votes respectively.

In other primary elections, two PDP members of the House of Representatives – Solomon Maren and Timothy Golu – won their tickets to seek fresh tenures.

Maren represents Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency, while Golu represents Kanam/Kanke/Pankshin.

In the results announced Thursday morning, Maren polled 98 votes to beat Dr. Umar Mantu, who got 94 votes.

Mr Jelka Danlami got 92 votes, while Nanbam Jacob-Lot got six votes.

Golu, on his part, garnered 278 votes to defeat Danjuma Usman and Suleiman Hanssi, who got 51 and 27 votes respectively.