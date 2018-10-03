



Former Comptroller General of Immigration, David Paradang, has emerged the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the senatorial primaries for Plateau Central Senatorial District.

The primaries held on Tuesday at Vel Sun Set Hotel in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State under the supervision of the Chairman of the electoral panel, Engr. Iliya Mohammed.

Paradang scored 422 votes to beat his closet rival, Rt. Hon. Istifanus Mwamsat, who scored 78 votes.

Other contenders in the race were the former PDP Chairman in Plateau State, Prof. Dakum Shown, who scored 45 votes, while Senator Sati Gogwim scored 60, votes, Nde Alexander Molwus scored 44 and Salama Dauda got 15 votes.

In his remarks the Chairman electoral panel commended the peaceful conduct of the delegates, saying their cooperation has helped them in conducting a free, fair and transparent primaries and appealed to them to maintain the tempo in the remaining exercise.

In his acceptance speech, Paradang commended the delegates, party supporters and its leadership for the confidence reposed in him by giving the opportunity to fly the flag of the party for the senatorial ticket for the 2019 general elections.

He promised to carry along all aspirants who contested with him, saying the journey ahead demands for closer collaboration by party faithful to enable them deliver PDP and displace the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming elections.