



Less than 24 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State have are bickering over alleged recruitment of political thugs to rig the elections.

The APC Campaign Council, through its spokesman, Jonathan Ishaku, accused member representing Langtang North and South federal constituency, Hon. Beni Lar and the PDP of raising false alarm that APC had deployed the service of political thugs and ballot-box snatchers to disrupt the elections.

Ishaku said Mr. Lar, PDP candidate for the House of Representatives had moblised the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps to Langtang North and South to help the PDP rig the elections.

“We want to disabuse the minds of Plateau people of the blatant lies and unfounded allegations made by Hon. Beni Lar, three-time member of the House of Representatives, to the effect that thugs were being recruited by the APC to disrupt the elections in Langtang North and South.

“Her atrocious allegations fly in the face of recent pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari, and our presidential candidate at the poll, to use the big stick against all electoral malpractice on election day throughout the nation.

“It is clear that the fresh allegations were mere red herring to her well-oiled rigging machinery. It is no secret that her recent ploy to use the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel for her strategy to rig the elections was exposed and a petition written to the state office of (INEC).”

Hon. Lar had in conjunction with PDP, addressed a press conference and alleged that APC has moblised political thugs and ballot-box snatchers to scare voters away to enable them rig the Saturday’s election.

“The people of Langtang North and South are very peaceful and friendly by nature; we have credible information that political thugs have been imported to disrupt, vandalise and destroy all polling units in Langtang North and South, the strong hold of PDP so that the election will be declare inconclusive.

“There would have been gunshots in many polling units in Langtang; ballot boxes would have been snatched; card readers would have been snatched; INEC staff would have been intimidated and the voters would have been scared away by gunshots from the thugs that were mobilised to Langtang.

“The plan is so credible; we advise that the security agencies should be fully on ground to ensure that there is peaceful election; we do not want a single life lost. We will not allow anybody to come into our territory to intimidate us and stop us from casting our votes.”