Plateau APC leadership charges new CP on impartial discharge of duties

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Plateau State Chapter, Hon Rufus Bature, has welcomed the new Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka to Plateau state, the Home office Peace and Tourism.

The Publicity Secretary of the Party Sylvanus Namang in a statement issued in Jos and made available to newsmen on Thursday, charged the new Commissioner Of Police to see his posting to Plateau State at this critical moment of the state democratic journey as a clear testament of the confidence the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Alkali reposes in him.

“As a super cop and crack police officer with very vast experience in key areas such as community policing and crime prevention, the APC in the state is confident that you will discharge your duties diligently to ensure public safety and security of lives and property which the IGP charges you to do”

“We urge you to settle down quickly and work closely with the Governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the state to build on the prevailing relative peace we are currently enjoying.”

Namang called on his party esteemed members and supporters to cooperate with the new CP and remain law-abiding as usual to enable him to deliver on his mandate in the state.

He charged the new Commissioner Of of Police to avoid partisanship and concentrate on his professional duties of effective policing of Plateau communities, especially the flashpoints of conflicts.