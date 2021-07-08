Plateau APC inaugurates reconciliation committee ahead of council polls

Following the fall out of the party primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Local Government Elections in Plateau State, the Acting Chairman of the party, Hon. Enoch Famak has inaugurated a 15 member Committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

Hon. Famak, who inaugurated the committee on Thursday at the State Party Secretariat in Jos, urged the committee to swing into action and ensure that all aggrieved members are reconciled.

He explained that there were serious contention among party members during the last party primaries that ended with voluminous petitions and noted that the party can’t afford to go into the polls without reconciliation.

“The appeal Committee has just concluded their work and submitted their report and their report will be your guide on what to do. The appeal Committee has gone through all the complaint and petitions given to us.

“We felt that we will not sit on the report alone based on what we are seeing and what we are hearing; we need good and capable hands and you are the one we know you can help us and the party to do this job.”

He is explained that the Committee was divided into three groups with Sen. Senator Davou Zang as Chairman of Northern Zone, Baba Samuel Mafuyei, Chairman Plateau Central and Moses Tapgun, Chairman Plateau South.

The Chairman Plateau Central, Baba Samuel Mafuyei, who responded on behalf of the entire Committee expressed gratitude for selecting them to reconcile the aggrieved members of the party.

He noted that the committee will discharged its duty in the interest of peace and unity of the APC in Plateau State.

Mafuyei reminded party members that it is not everybody that will be a Local Government Chairman at a time and urged aggrieved members to support those who emerged in the interest of the party.

“We are all members of one party and there is no need for us to fight, there is no way all of us can be Local Government Chairmen at a time. We make our house strong, I believe it is the youths that will benefit more, therefore youths should not allowed themselves to be use by some politicians,” he stated.