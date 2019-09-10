<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Latep Dabang, on Monday advised the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in the state to allow Governor Simon Lalong to concentrate on governance to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Plateau state.

Dabang, in a statement issued in Jos and made available to Daily Independent, noted that state PDP Publicity secretary, John T. Akans’ continuous castigation of the APC and the Rescue Administration of Governor Simon Bako Lalong on the Plateau, smacks of a drowning opposition political party in the state.

Dabang charged the opposition in the state to face their businesses and stop meddling in the affairs of the APC government under the guise of offering unsolicited advice to themselves.

Dabang noted that the bitter defeat the PDP suffered in the last elections, even in the face of all the barrage of propaganda and desperation, the people of Plateau State resoundingly dealt with them an unrecoverable blow by choosing to put their collective destiny in the hands of Simon Bako Lalong.

According to him, Governor Lalong has demonstrated integrity, vision and capacity to lead the people of Plateau State out of the bondage of the past foisted by the same PDP who today is demonstrating selective amnesia by calling Governor Lalong administration names that are worse than what they ever represented on the Plateau.