Yekini Nabena, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, has alleged plot by Governor Seriake Dickson to rig the forthcoming gubernatorial poll in Bayelsa State, declaring however that plan will fail.

He claimed that recent violence that trailed the disputed removal of Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly was all part of orchestrated plan to rig the coming election and disrupt peaceful transition in the coming poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja Wednesday, in Nabena, who raised the alarm over the level of insecurity in the state ahead of the governorship election, also said the party has already petitioned the Inspector General of Police on the worsening situation in the oils rich state.

The APC chieftain claimed that information at his disposal suggests that elements in the PDP had mobilised thugs with dangerous weapons from neighbouring states to cause unrest in Bayelsa ahead of the poll.

“As witnessed in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly violence, Governor Seriake Dickson is already arming thugs and deploying the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo to harass political opponents in his party PDP and APC members, supporters and leaders in the state ahead of the governorship election”, he alleged .

Nabena claimed, however, that the general acceptability of APC candidate for the coming in the coming poll is an antidote to the plot to manipulate the outcome of the poll.

“With the popular APC candidacy of David Lyon, Bayelsans have already decided to do away with the failed administration of Governor Dickson and his stooge which he has foisted on the PDP. No amount of rigging and intimidation will deter Bayelsans.

“The wind of change is blowing across the state, regardless of party leaning.

“Before the 2019 general election, I had called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to probe the illegal activities of the state security outfit.

“Operation Doo Akpo is no longer a crime-fighting outfit but now a political tool assisting Governor Dickson and chieftains of PDP to rig elections. The security outfit must be proscribed and disbanded for the safety and security of the state.

“We cannot allow the governor for the sake of his selfish politics, undermine and rubbish the work of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure lasting peace and security in Bayelsa State and the entire Niger Delta. Governor Dickson should also be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the coming election”.

Operatives of Operation Doo Akpo are drawn from the Police, but report directly to the governor.