Pioneer chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Layi Ogunrinade, is dead.

Ogunriade, who celebrated his 80th birthday earlier in the year, became PDP chairman at its formation in the state in 1998.

Although details surrounding his death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, family sources said the octogenarian died in his Iragberi country home in the early hours of Tuesday.

The death was confirmed by PDP State Secretary, Prince Bola Ajao in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday.

He said the PDP would miss the elderly advice and wise counsel of the deceased and urged members and leaders of the party to ensure the legacies of service and simplicity of the late Ogunrinade were preserved.