The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Sunday in Benin assured that ongoing re-engineering of the sports sector would bring about massive economic development through wealth-creation in the state.

Shaibu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state government, having realised that sports was a veritable tool for unity and social economic growth, had quickly moved into action.

This was by amending the relevant laws and creating a commission in order to get the desired result.

“First, the governor made sports one of the pillars of the things we need to achieve and bring back working for the state.

“Also, Gov. Godwin Obaseki also ensured that everything that will make our young ones become engaged and involved in sports are provided, because it is one of the many reasons the Governor is desirous of reforming the sector.

“They are the number one people you engage in sports, whether directly or indirectly, in the sector, especially, those indirectly engaged.

“The transactions that follow in engaging these young ones and the multiplying effects on the economy are huge.

“So, we are trying to use it to create wealth, improve physical well-being and also douse tension by ensuring very hard working people stay calm and relaxed.

“Because when they watch the games, they are emotionally and physically relaxed.

“And that investment they make through the buying of tickets, including one or two movements, help to grow our economy and people are gainfully employed.

“So, for us, we have made it one of the pillars that will help us grow our economy”

The deputy governor also pointed out that the governor has consistently said that his administration was keen on restoring Edo’s past glory in sports.