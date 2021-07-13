PGF: Governor Matawalle joining APC demonstrates commitment to Nigeria’s development

All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors on the platform of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) have said that the decision of Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle to join the party is a demonstration of his principles, commitment, conviction to the development of Nigeria.

PGF, in a statement signed by the Forum Chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said that though he is only coming home where he belongs, APC remains the party to provide him, his people, and all Nigerians the viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations.

Tagged “Welcoming Bello Muhammad Matawalle to APC”, the Forum claimed that his movement is an affirmation of the party’s capacity to mobilise all patriotic citizens to join the APC.

The governors also commended both President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party, the APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee for their input into repositioning the party.

‘The PGF welcomes Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State to the APC. Together with all leaders and members, we welcome this eminent Nigerian to our great party.

‘The decision of Governor Matawalle to join the APC is yet again an affirmation of our party’s capacity to mobilise all patriotic citizens to join the APC, consistent with the vision of our founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform that unites all Nigerians.

‘The coming of Governor Matawalle to the APC strengthens the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels,’ the Forum noted.

While commending President Buhari and the party, the governors said: ‘Once again, we celebrate our leader, President Buhari, whose exceptional political virtues, and fair dispositions makes our party, APC, attractive to all patriotic Nigerians. These sterling attributes of Mr President will continue to promote our party to serve as the main source of our electoral advantage.

‘Progressive Governors will continue to support Mr President to build our party, APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.

‘More than at another time, our members of the APC Caretaker Committee on the leadership of Mai Mala Buni have continued to raise the standards of political mobilisation in the country.

‘At a time when politics is almost equated to warfare, they have been able to skillfully demonstrate that winning the minds of citizens is all about negotiations and winning agreements.

‘They have been able to win landmark agreements that bring accomplished political leaders into APC, based on which the structures of our great party are being redefined. With these agreements, milestone achievements are being recorded almost on a daily basis and experienced leaders, such as Engr. Dave Umahi, Prof. Ben Ayade, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Yakubu Dogara, Dimeji Bankole and now Bello Matawalle, among many others, have joined our great party.

‘We welcome Matawalle for taking the courageous decision of leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC. The movement of Matawalle to the APC demonstrates his principles, commitment and conviction to the development of Nigeria. Hon. Matawalle is only coming home where he belongs.

“APC is indeed the party that will provide him, his people, and indeed all Nigerians the viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations. Together with Matawalle and all our leaders in the APC, our party’s capacity to serve the collective interests of all Nigerians through effective representation will be strengthened and reinforced.

‘Our party is open to all Nigerians who are committed to the progress of our country. We, in the Forum, shall continue to mobilise and welcome all those who have a shared vision of supporting President Buhari and the party’s agenda to consolidate the progress made and further unify our fellow patriots across the country.

‘We urge all party leaders and members to continue mobilisation and welcome all those who join us. Our party is equitable, and its strength lies in the appreciation of all Nigerians. APC represent the future of Nigerian democracy, which is all about negotiations, consultations and winning agreements.

‘Processes of negotiations and consultations will continue to serve as the basis of engagement with all leaders, members and by extension all Nigerians in line with provisions of our party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

‘The guiding philosophy as enshrined in the provisions of our manifesto will produce landmark agreements that would facilitate the economic, social and political development of Nigeria.

‘The progressive reinforcement of our party continues. We look forward to receiving more patriots and progressive-minded Nigerians into the APC!’ PGF noted in the statement.