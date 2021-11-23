PGF chief dispels ‘face-off’ between Nasarawa, Kogi governors

Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohd Lukman, has dispelled the reported Face-off allegedly between Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule and his Kogi State compatriot, Yahaya Bello as a hoax and a fake news .

Both governors were said to have exchanged hot words and abuses during the Sunday meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum held at Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge over the divisive Direct Primary clause inserted in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

However Lukman said no such incident occured during the peaceful and harmonious meeting where the governors resolved to meet with President Mohammadu Buhari.

As a matter of fact Lukman said the direct primary controversy did not come up for discussion during the three hours or so the meeting lasted as if was not in the agenda.

“The issue of direct primary did not come up during the meeting, because it was not on the agenda. The key issue that came up at the meeting was what the Chairman of PGF and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, briefed the media about. It was about the national convention of the party and how to promote good governance.

“There was no face-off among the governors. Whoever planted this story, did it deliberately to misdirect the public, because it (face-off) never happened.

“There was no tension throughout the meeting. There was nothing of such. The fact is the two governors that were said to have boxed each other sat beside each other throughout the meeting and there was no argument between them.The PGF boss then advised media practitioners to be guided by the ethics of journalism practice.

“The media should restrain itself and work based on the script they are giving. If the media involve in speculation, to create stories to popularize their platform, they will damage themselves, because the story of a face-off between two governors was fake news.”Two Governors Pull Punches At APC Governors Forum Meeting”

In related development,Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria has lend his support for the proposed February 2022 date of the APC National convention.

He said the choice of February would enable the Mai Mala Buni led APC Caretaker bequeath a united , harmonious and dynamic party to the incoming APC National Working Committee.

” I support the Feb 2022 date for National Convention His Excy Buni led CECPC needs to bequeath the incoming EXCO a more United, Harmonious and Dynamic APC at the eve of crucial 2023 general elections.

“Don’t forget that 2022 is the eve of general elections, which will be midwifed by legislative, gubernatorial and presidential primaries. A new EXCO needs seamless take off. Rushing to a December 2021 national convention with a broken house, is best avoided” he said adding that the February choice is in order.