Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NATO, Sheikh Gumi Market Association and other trade unions have purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The groups on Monday presented the forms to El-Rufai as part of efforts to support the governor’s second term bid.

The groups have said that they decided to come together to buy the nomination form for El-Rufai in support of his giant unprecedented developmental strides in Kaduna State.

The governor described the gesture “as one of the most pleasant surprises of his life” and thanked the groups for their thoughtfulness, criticisms and counsels at all times.