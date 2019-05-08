<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23 presidential election, Peter Obi, has arrived the venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, which holds its inaugural sitting today (Wednesday).

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had jointly filed a petition to challenge the outcome of the poll which the Independent National Electoral Commission declared was won by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress.

There are three other petitions filed by other political parties and their presidential candidates challenging Buhari’s victory at the poll.

Obi arrived the venue of tribunal at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal at about 9.24am and took a seat in the rear row at the left side of the packed courtroom.

He is the only notable candidate in the disputed election that has so far been seen in the courtroom.

Although, the sitting of the tribunal was scheduled to commence at 9 am, the five-man panel to be led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has yet to arrive as of the time of filing this report at about 9.36am.