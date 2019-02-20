



With the relaxation of the ban on campaigns till Thursday, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has resumed campaigning in major markets across Anambra State.

On Tuesday, besides visiting markets in different parts of the state, Mr. Obi also visited major markets in Onitsha, in particular, Electronics Market, Ogbo Afere, Relief Market, and Ogbaru Main Market.

At each of the markets visited, Obi explained to the people the imperatives of an Atiku Abubakar Presidency as what Nigeria needs now to get the country working again.

Obi lamented “the level of decay in the country in terms of infrastructure, absence of employment for the youth, lawlessness and recklessness in high places, mounting foreign and local debt, biting tax regime, and incompetence,” among others. He said that any further tolerance of the present state of affairs would see the country collapse.

Counting the number of generators in one of the markets, Obi asked rhetorically: “How long will our economy be one powered by generators?” He promised that Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, “having come out with detailed work plan,” would place the country on track again to continue her truncated democratic and economic development.