



Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently concluded election, has cautioned those trying to intimidate voters to steer clear.

The former Anambra governor said this while reacting to incidents that played out in some parts of the country during the presidential and national assembly elections.

In Lagos, suspected political thugs hijacked and set electoral materials on fire in the Okota area of the state.

Speaking with reporters in Onitsha, Obi raised concerns over the alleged threat by some Lagos residents that electorate would be dealt with should they vote for a certain political party.

He reminded the unidentified individuals that the nation’s constitution allows both indigenes and non-indigenes the right to vote for candidates of their choice wherever their location is within Nigeria.

“Every Nigerian is free to vote where he resides without molestation and those who are trying to force people to vote for a particular political party are starting what they cannot control,” Obi said.

“Our people are law-abiding and they have contributed immensely to developing the places where they live. Therefore, they have the right to help in determining who governs them.”

The governorship and state assembly elections are expected to hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019.