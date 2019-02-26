



Vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the results declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from Anambra state was unacceptable to the party.

He accused the electoral umpire of disenfranchising over 8 million registered voters in the South East Geo-political Zone in the last general election.

Addressing newsmen in his Onitsha residence, Obi further lamented that the election was systematically planned to ensure the zone did not participate fully in the exercise.

He argued that only 20% were able to cast their votes out of 10 million registered voters in the area

He said, “You will recall that on the election day I said that the process was clumsy and we also had major problem of card readers and most people could not vote.

“When over 400,000 Card Readers got burnt it became clear that something was wrong somewhere and INEC could not save the situation and they will not allow people to vote manually.

“But in some other parts of the country people are allowed to vote manually and it was accepted by the electoral body. Now how can you tell me that a state like Yobe and Bornu produced the number of voters that is higher than Anambra and Ebony states put together?

“The two states are areas that have been at war and I wonder how they got Card Readers that are working so well despite the war situation that they found themselves?

Obi regretted the retrogressive disposition the country was tilting to, noting that instead of the country building on achievements of the 2015 general election the country was on a reverse

He added, “The impressive turn out of voters was discouraged by the performance of the electoral body last Saturday.

Obi further decried the harassment and attack members of his party had suffered in the hands of security agencies targeted at intimidating them.

He however hinted that it was not in his powers to announce any demand for the cancellation of the election, saying, “It is left for the party to make its position clear on the matter.”