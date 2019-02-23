



The vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mr Peter Obi, has raised the alarm over alleged harassment and intimidation by security operatives in the state Friday night.

He said not only himself was visited by security operatives, but also other PDP chieftains he failed to mention.

However, he said he would not talk about arrest of any of them, adding, “I don’t know of arrests, but visiting and harassment capital ‘YES’ including myself”

He spoke with reporters at Umudiamakasi square in Amatutu ward 11, Agulu, Anambra state at exactly 8.55am