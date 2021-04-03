



The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has stated that national development and human progress are the mainstay of his political life, saying he looks forward to a nation where the government will positively touch the lives of the people.

Speaking during the Anambra State PDP’s Interactive Meeting held in Awka, Obi said his main interest in politics is to contribute to a better society for all.

He said he has never and will not be associated with any kind of transactional politics where people seek personal aggrandisement once they clinch power.

He said: “While I was the Governor of Anambra State, I never as much as demanded even a sachet of pure water from anyone in the course of discharging my duties.

“I awarded so many contracts, but never did I request for anything from any of the contractors.

“I did not go into politics for personal gains, but to build a better society for us and our children.

“All the candidates I supported financially during elections, I never asked them to pay me back.

“God has given me enough resources to take care of myself and my family.

“All I desire to do is contribute to nation building.

“If anyone feels I have helped them in life, they can appreciate me by helping the people in need around them.

“That way, we can grow together.”

Obi lamented that greed and selfishness have remained clogs in the wheels of Nigeria’s economic progress and national development.





He said: “That is why you see politicians with their insatiable desire for materialism looting public treasury dry.

“Some of them have houses scattered throughout the country, many of which were bought with public funds.

“The whole essence of governance and politics should be how to make the nation better.”

Speaking on the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election, Obi advised the delegates to sincerely shop for the candidate will boldly bear the party’s flag and lead them to victory.

He said: “But beyond winning elections, we need someone who can rebuild the State’s economy, save enough money for our future generations, invest in the education and the health sector, support the growth of small businesses and provide security of lives and property.

“As the Governor, we visited schools in Anambra and gave them two school buses each.

“We provided security vans for the vigilante groups in all the communities in the State.

“We bought about 1,000 vehicles from Innoson Motors as a way of supporting his business and today he has thousands of workers under his payroll, thus reducing unemployment.

“We need a Governor who will do more than we could have ever done.”

Obi appealed to political leaders to imbibe the fear of God in leadership.

He expressed belief that if public officers and political leaders will stop stealing public funds, the nation will soar on the wings of progress with the available resources.