



Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has described the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election as a consummation of the wishes and desires of most Nigerians, both high and low.

The position of Obi was contained in a statement on Sunday.

Obi emphasised that what the PDP delegates did in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was a mirror of what Nigerians wanted – free and transparent election.

Obi said because all the candidates were eminently qualified, with each coming with his support base, the victory of Abubakar showed that he was widely accepted.

He commended other contestants for putting up a brave contest and conducting themselves in a way befitting of true leaders in name and in fact.

Describing Nigeria as a nation that has derailed from the paths of development due to what he called cumulative leadership failure, Obi said going by Abubakar’s wealth of experience, track record of wealth-creation, knack for identifying excellence among excellent people, detribalised nature and perfect understanding of the ills of the country, that he has confident that he has all it takes to restore the glory of Nigeria.

He said: “Having personally followed him in the past six months, listened and interacted with him on a number of issues negatively affecting our society, I observe in him a person who has the burning desire to leave a footprint in the sands of time.”

While calling on Nigerians to offer him full support, he thanked Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for providing a conducive atmosphere for the Convention.