



Peter Obi, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the bias demonstrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday was not acceptable.

Obi addressed journalists in his Onitsha residence on the conduct of the elections, and observed that card readers were used in conducting elections, especially in PDP strongholds even when the card readers did not work, while accreditation was done manually in areas controlled by PDP’s rivals.

This is why, he reasoned, Anambra State that registered 1.4 million voters could only record 600,000 votes while small states like Yobe and Boko Haram ravaged state like Borno returned high figures.

Even at that, Obi continued, there were several polling units where voting could not take place because of non-availability of card readers while in other areas, especially in Lagos, Igbo residents were prevented from voting and were asked to return to their states to vote.

He said, “I noticed on the day of the election that several card readers were not working. I also noticed that the voting process was clumsy because card readers were not functioning, and where they worked, they were slow.”