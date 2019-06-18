<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, insisted yesterday that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must provide the server is used during the February presidential election.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service to celebrate the victory of Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North, and other lawmakers elected on the platform of PDP in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, Obi reassured Nigerians that all hope was not lost as the tribunal was still looking at the petition filed by his party.

According to him, “INEC must provide the server is used for the election because the commission knows that a server was used during the election. They must provide it.”

Others celebrated at the ceremony were Chukwuka Onyema, House of Representatives; as well as Noble Igwe, Ogbaru 1 and Somto Udeze, Ogbaru 11, for the state House of Assembly.

Obi said the thanksgiving for the victorious lawmakers was important as there was a need for people to be faithful to God for favours done to them, adding that without God it would have been impossible for PDP to achieve victory in the election in the area.

He said: “The election has come and gone and we have to thank God Almighty because, without Him, we would not have succeeded. Whenever we have the opportunity, we should show gratitude to God.