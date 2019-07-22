<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Sunday in Abuja, decried the killing of Nigerians in some countries including South Africa.

He said the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa and other countries of the world would not have risen to such a disturbing level if the Federal Government and Nigerians had reacted appropriately as a nation that had high value for the lives of its citizens.

In a statement made available on Sunday, Obi said Nigerians should not be killed anywhere, more so in South Africa, given the enormous sacrifices made by Nigeria, including the resources deployed to secure South Africa’s freedom. He decried the poor appreciation of the efforts of Nigerians by South Africans.

The former Anambra State governor said the killing of Nigerians was worrisome, adding that it revealed a lot about how Nigerians valued themselves and how other people valued Nigerians.

According to him, the incessant killing of Nigerians in the diaspora was not unconnected with how little people valued human lives at home.

He recalled the personal efforts he made when he was governor to visit South Africa twice to discuss this menace in his meetings with Okey Emuchay and Uche Okeke, the Nigerian diplomats in charge in South Africa at the various times of his visit.

“When we criminalise our people all the time, you don’t expect to get the desired respect and valuing from other people.

“For Ghanaians to be listed among nationals that can enter South Africa without visa while Nigerians are being subjected to such extreme humiliation and killings should tell a lot about how the global community regards us.”