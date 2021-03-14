



The Vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, has called the Church not to relent in her contributions to nation-building.

Obi made this remark yesterday while speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the founding of St. Domnic Savio Seminary, Akpu at the Seminary premises.

Obi who recalled the fruits of his partnership with the Church and other positively-minded organizations, said the Church was useful to his achievement because they were able to key in into his vision, which, according to him, included the restoration of education, health and other critical sectors.

Earlier in his homily, during the pontifical mass to mark the start of the event, the proprietor of the school and the Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Bishop Peter Okpaleke described the seminary as a place for learning and spiritual/character formation. He thanked the Reverend fathers and other staff who are helping in forming the young seminarians. He advised the Seminarians to remain receptive to the training.

Speaking at the event, the Rector, Rev. Fr. Anthony Akabogu explained that for COVID-19, the event ought to take place in 2020.

While paying tributes to the past rectors of the institution, including Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor who was present, he explained that the creation of the Ekwulobia Diocese has imposed the need for expansion of their facility since the Seminary, rather than taken care of junior secondary students would nor accommodate senior students as well. He therefore called on well-meaning Nigeria to come to their aide in the area of building two additional hostels, science/laboratory block and more classrooms.





He also paid tribute to Mr. Peter Obi for what he did in education in the state, from which the seminary, like other schools in the state benefited vehicles, computers, generators, among other facilities.

He assured that the seminary shall continue to uphold the standards seminaries are known for and shall continue to maintain 100% passes in external examinations.

The President of the old boys of the school, Mr. Celestine Oguegbu led other old boys to identify with their alma mater. After donating 500 thousand for the feast, he assured that the old boys would be part of building the new infrastructure in a big way.

The occasion was chaired by Mr. Valentine Obienyem, who, after recalling the quality training the seminary bestowed on her students, said that the old boys, as well as those who loved progress and development, should assist the seminary by identifying with her, especially in the present quest for renewal and re-building of her infrastructure.

The event was attended by many dignitaries, led by Hon. Chris Azubogu, who, besides monetary donation, pledged to undertake some projects.

Mr. Val Ozigbo who was not present, also identified with the seminary through donation and promise to remain in touch.