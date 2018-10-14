



Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) has advised Ndigbo and indeed all other Nigerians not to be swayed by the euphoria that greeted the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as the flag-bearer of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his choice of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, as his running mate.

Answering questions from journalists in Enugu on Sunday on the emergence of His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP presidential candidate and His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate, Mr. Okechukwu, a senatorial aspirant for Enugu West senatorial district, reminded Nigerians that “all that glitters is not gold.”

The VON DG noted that restructuring and quick fix measures so far offered by Atiku truly glitters but are not gold, cautioning Nigerians to be careful before they jump into a “one chance bus.”

He particularly advised Ndigbo to take Atiku’s promise to vacate office in 2023 after a tenure of four years with a ‘pinch of salt’, bearing in mind that political promises were hardly kept.

He said, “I have tremendous respect for His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s trajectory in politics and for His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi I have similar tremendous respect; however one respectfully must advise Ndigbo and indeed Nigerians that the restructuring and some quick fix offers Atiku has so far made, truly glitters, but not gold.”