<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has faulted Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi’s statement on the Southeast and the 2023 president.

Obi spoke with reporters yesterday in Port Harcourt after the lecture/book presentation in honour of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Obi wondered why Amaechi, who is not from the Southeast, was writing off the region from the next presidential election.

Obi said: “Amaechi is not from the Southeast, so he cannot speak for us.

“He is not in any position to make such statements because even he that is in APC; he did not contribute anything to the success of that election.

“He did not even achieve anything in his own state. Those of us from the Southeast who are from the PDP contributed to the success of our party.”

He added: “For example, PDP in my state got 95 per cent. They (APC) didn’t even get 25 per cent in Rivers State. So he is not competent to speak on the Presidency in 2023.”

On the insecurity in the country, Obi said the only way to achieve peace is for the Buhari Administration to unite the people and tackle insecurity headlong.

“Everybody has to be involved. The President has to work with the governors and the governors should work with the local government councils. We are Nigerians. We have no other country, so everyone must be involved.”