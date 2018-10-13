



Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has opined that the choice of former Governor Peter Obi as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 election will douse tension in the South East of the country.

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial district in the Senate made this known while speaking on phone with newsmen in Warri, Delta State on Saturday.

According to Nwaoboshi, Abubakar has made the right choice because Obi is not only a good Christian but a highly intelligent financial expert with untainted integrity.

“Peter Obi is a good choice. He’s a financial expert. He’s highly intelligent, very unassuming and a very good Christian.

“He’s a very good blend with Atiku, a Muslim. Having been governor for two terms with excellent performance, and no one has been able to indict him, he’s a good choice,” Nwaoboshi who’s the Senatorial candidate for Delta North for 2019, noted.

The chieftain of the PDP and former chairman of the party in Delta State added that Peter Obi’s emergence as running mate will douse agitation in the South East.

“An average Igbo feels he’s not fully integrated into the country after the Civil War.

“His choice sparked a good mood among the Igbos that Nigeria cares for them.

“His choice will help quell further agitation in the east. He’ll be able to talk to his brothers.

“I congratulate Atiku for having that boldness to pick Obi as his running mate,” Nwaoboshi enthused.