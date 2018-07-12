National Chairman, Progressive People’s Alliance, Chief Peter Ameh, said none of the 39 political parties in the Coalition of United Democratic Parties (CUPP) has withdrawn membership.

Ameh, whose party signed the Memorandum of Understanding by the alliance members, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the clarification was important following a news conference held in Abuja by some political parties announcing their withdrawal.

He said that names of the political parties claiming to have withdrawn were never part of the coalition, “formed to rescue Nigeria”.

The chairman described the news conference as mischievous and an attempt to discredit the coalition.

He said that it was needless and an act of mischief to distance themselves from the agreement which they were never signatory to.

Ameh challenged the political parties to list the 22 parties denouncing the MoU, saying “they are just nine political parties claiming to be 22”.

He said: “The listed party was never part of the agreement from inception and was never invited to any of our meetings where discussions and deliberations were held.

“Nigerian journalists should do thorough investigation. None of the parties that signed the agreement has withdrawn its support; I repeat, none.’’

The Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and 37 other political parties and groups on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form CUPP.

The aim of the coalition is to produce a presidential candidate that will defeat that of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2019 general election and, later form government of national unity.

Ameh said that no fewer than 50 political parties were consulted, but that only those convinced on idea of the coalition signed the MoU.

He said: “It is disheartening to see political parties now going to the press to denounce a coalition they were not signatories to.

“You cannot denounce or pull out of agreement that you are not signatories to.

“This is an act of deceit and with the intention to misinform the general public for cheap political point.’’

He said that it was unfortunate that the leadership of the Action Democratic Party wanted to use CUPP as a pivot to stardom, “to gain national attention or recognition which it so badly needs’’.

Ameh said that there were political parties that would have joined the coalition due to their progressive inclination, but that their leadership couldn’t be reached.

He apologised for the inclusion of Socialist Party of Nigeria, saying it comprised young and zealous people who in their own wisdom were genuinely concerned for the good of Nigeria.

He said: “They are concerned about our people but are too inexperienced to see the danger ahead, that if there is no Nigeria they cannot have SPN.

“SPN should not have an inflated opinion of itself and that we are using them to achieve credibility. Where is their credibility?

“What have they produced? What is their track record? Are they in control of any local government?

“Our aim here is to drop every self-centred agenda to safe our nation and we think SPN would see this but since they didn’t see it, we accept the error and tender our sincere apology.

“However, if in the nearest future they come to terms with our core objectives to rescue Nigeria, then we will welcome them with open hands.”

Ameh said that the coalition also appreciated the understanding of Providence Peoples Party and its leadership who were also mentioned.

He said: “We hope that as soon as we can reach them, they will see reasons with us on the need to rescue Nigeria for the sake of our unborn generation.

“They have acted in the most mature way in spite of the wrongful mention of their party’s name.’’