Chief Peter Ameh of the People’s Progressive Party on Wednesday in Abuja emerged the National Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ameh polled 51 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr. Chekwas Okorie of United People’s Party, who polled 28 votes.

Michael Ndu of the Alliance for United Nigeria had just one vote.

In his remarks, Ameh called on political parties and politicians to put patriotism above other interests, especially in the build up toward the 2019 general elections.

He urged parties to sustain the spirit of sportsmanship and high level of patriotism displayed before during and after the election.

He said: “Everyone is a winner at the end of this election because of the high level of maturity and commitment to the credible election.

“That is the way election into any office should always go in the country.

“It is a call to serve the nation and not self.

“I urge us to sustain this sense of maturity.”

During the election, 82 delegates registered to vote nine out of 20 contestants into various offices.

Also elected were Geff Ojinika of C4C, who emerged the Deputy National Chairman, having defeated Garshon Benson of Democratic Peoples Party.

Also, Alhaji Abubakar of Unity Party of Nigeria lost to Eunice Atuejie of NIP, who emerged the new Deputy Secretary of IPAC.

Speaking with newsmen after the polls, Ademola Babatunde, the National Chairman, Nigerian Community Movement Party, noted that the successful conduct of the election had restored hope for the nation’s politics.

Babatunde said: “If every political party that participated in this election can sustain the transparency and maturity displayed here today, Nigerian elections will produce only credible candidates for political offices.

“I also commended the media for being vigilant and active, which gave no room for any form of sharp practice.

“It is a dawn of new era in Nigerian politics which shows that 2019 elections and subsequent ones will give the electorate the true power to determine their leaders.”