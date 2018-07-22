The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost another member to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former permanent secretary with the Nasarawa State Civil Service Commission, Dr. John Mamman, has switched political allegiance at the weekend.

At a reception on Sunday, Mamman, a reputable farmer and also a former school principal, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in giving Nigeria good leadership and turning around the fortunes of the country.

Mamman was received into APC at Dari Primary School, Kokona Local Government area of Nasarawa State, at a ceremony attended by the deputy Governor Silas Ali Agara and Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who also a former governor of the state.

Others dignitaries at the event were the speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, commissioners, senior special assistants and members of both the State assembly and National Assembly.

According to Mamman, his mentor in APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu motivated him to dump the Peoples Democratic Party .

He recalled that while Senator Adamu was the governor of Nasarawa State, he rose through the ranks to become a director in the Nasarawa State civil service, Deputy chairman and supervisory councillor for social services Kokona Local Government Council and later permanent secretary.

He described the APC leadership under Buhari as a government that has made its mark in many areas and pushed the country into reckoning internationally.

He said he joined the APC to contribute to governance and also make a mark.

He called on APC and PDP members to join hands as a family, to live in peace and harmony.

“Politics is a game that should be played with the best intention according to the rules. Politics of decorum requires decency, because without peace there is no development”

Christopher John Juddy, an APC stalwart, who was at the reception welcomed Mamman to the fold.

Juddy described Mamman as a father to all and reminiscing, said Mamman’s tenure at Kokona was beneficial to the people, especially in providing roads.

Another party leader, Jacob Ogari said that things will get better for the APC, with the calibre of people such as Mamman joining the party.

Seidu Kurdi the APC chairman of the local government said with Mamman joining the party, the APC would win the 2019 elections, easily.

‘PDP is now dead in the local government,’ Kurdi said.