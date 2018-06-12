Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Police are responsible for electoral fraud in the country.

He declared that if the two agencies play by the electoral rules, elections will be credible and peaceful.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the New Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Obo Effanga, on Tuesday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike urged INEC to conduct credible polls in 2019.

The governor said that conflicts arise from elections when INEC fail to do the right and bow to the pressure of politicians from the ruling party.

He charged the Resident Electoral Commissioner to resist any attempt by leaders of the APC Federal Government to prevail on him to rig the elections on their behalf.

He said: “If you resist it and conduct free and fair elections, every elected officer will have no choice but to perform. If the person does not perform, the person knows that re-election will be difficult.

“You should use this opportunity to avert electoral crisis in Rivers State by conducting credible elections. We are heightening projects delivery because we want to build the confidence of the people that their mandate is not taken for granted. If we are relying on INEC, we will not work for the people”.

He noted that the PDP in Rivers State will not bring any pressure on INEC because of the high performance of his administration.

“We don’t have any pressure to bring to you. We have no business to pressurise you. Our business is on the field. To work for the people.

“Those who are doing nothing, but who believe they are in power and they must rig elections, are those that will bring pressure to you. Resist that pressure and conduct credible polls “, he told the Rivers Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Governor Wike said that the immediate past Rivers INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Aniedi Ikiowak, will not know peace because he was used by the APC Federal Government to steal the people’s mandate and print fake electoral materials.

“If you rig elections here, anywhere you go, you will not find peace in your life. If you do the right thing, peace will be abundant in your life”, he said.

The governor said that Rivers people, Christians and traditional worshippers, are praying fervently against election riggers ahead of 2019 elections.

He regretted the deceitful nature of INEC and their refusal to place sanctions on Akin Fakorede, despite indicting him for electoral fraud.

Earlier, Mr Obo Effanga, New Rivers INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, assured that the commission will conduct credible polls in the state.

He urged politicians and other stakeholders to play by the rules and support the process for credible polls.

“We are 248 days to the 2019. INEC is committed to credible polls. But credible elections depend on so many fact factors including the stakeholders. We expect the stakeholders to play by the rules”, he said.

The Rivers State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner said that the state has more than three million registered voters, while 2.172, 467 voters have collected their permanent voters cards.