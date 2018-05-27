The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is getting increasingly baffled by the penchant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to spew falsehood in the name of opposition rhetoric and politics.

The ruling party said this against the backdrop of recent statement by a spokesperson of the PDP in which the APC was accused of corruption, sectionalism and clampdown on the opposition in the build-up to the 2019 elections.

The APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said: “While it is a widely-known fact that suppressing the opposition was the stock in trade of the PDP during its defunct 16-year rule, the APC has definitely not inherited this undemocratic practice in its governance style both in its internal politics and the country’s administration, under President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Abdullahi urged Nigerians to recall how past PDP administrations allegedly abused state apparatus in harassing opposition figures as seen in the attack on the APC data centre, blockade of the air and road routes to prevent movement of then opposition leaders in the lead-up to the 2015 elections, among other clampdowns that are too numerous to list.

“The PDP is quick to forget the divisive, insensitive and sectional politics it played during the 2015 electioneering campaign when its women’s wing led by a former first lady denigrated the country’s north as parasitic and unwilling to educate and cater for its young populace. In fact, the PDP-led administration at the time pointedly regarded the Boko Haram insurgency as a northern affair,” he added.

The ruling party also said the PDP without an iota of proof accused the APC-led administration of ‘barefaced’ looting, saying “Elections are around the corner and Nigerians are not gullible. They see through the PDP’s diversionary antics aimed at deflecting attention from the wanton culture of impunity and corruption it instituted when it held sway.”